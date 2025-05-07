Was Shogun a quitter like Bo?

Shogun is one of my all time favorites, but it bothers me that he has tapped to strikes multiple times. Against Jones he might get a pass because young Bones is on a different level from any other fighter. But I can’t think of any excuse for tapping to strikes against Paul Craig. Fedor didn’t quit while prime TRT Bigfoot was donkey konging him from the mount for a full round. Frank Mir didn’t tap when Shane Carwin had him in prone bone and beat him to within seconds of being the first death in the octagon.



But then I see Bo Nickal looking absolutely bewildered when he gets hit, running around desperately looking for a way out. Shogun never really quit like that.



So which type of quitter is worse? Tapping to strikes or looking for a way out when you could keep fighting?