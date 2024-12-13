Was Scott Stevens a dirty/cheap shot hitter?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
He has probably most legendary hits of all-time.
But do you consider him a dirty/cheap shot hitter?
I think because of how the rules were back then those hits he did are pretty much legal.
Nowadays he would be crucified.
Stevens played within the rules and may have pushed it to the edge but it was still good hits imo.
