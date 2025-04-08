Was Rampage a d**k in real life?

Home_Slice
I know this season of TUF, the "titties" thing seemed to catch on and get some laughs.
But damn insults like that are so cheap, and Jackson's history shows the "Rampage" thing was like a gimmick he used to semi-mask his genuine volatile personality (driving the wrong way down a high way, be damned with other peoples lives).
Plus it wasn't a joke when Darrel squared up to him or "ran up on him", then it's serious.
I don't know, 'Page was beloved, but he came across like a dick here, to me at least (and btw I'm lean and stacked AF, 6 pack, jacked up shoulders etc., so it's not like I'm commiserating with the guy).