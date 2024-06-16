  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Was Quinlan/Fugitt the Worst Fight of the Night?

Not counting WMMA fights.
Was Fugitt/Quinlan the worst one of all?

1 guy had nothing but kick taps in his arsenal.
The other guy had nothing but short ranged superman punch taps.
Neither fighter won that fight. It should've been a draw.
 
Not at all. The worst FOTN award is probably Jon Jones/Rampage Jackson.
 
