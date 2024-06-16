Was Quinlan/Fugitt the Worst Fight of the Night?

Rhood
Not counting WMMA fights.
Was Fugitt/Quinlan the worst one of all?
1 guy had nothing but kick taps in his arsenal.
The other guy had nothing but short ranged superman punch taps.
Neither fighter won that fight. It should've been a draw.
