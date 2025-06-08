Was O'Malley "extra" locked in this fight?

Portland8242
Dude changed his whole life and still got utterly broken by Merab.
He receives fine does he not, I know Dana hates the fighters doing it, and back flips. Pretty sure he just getting ready to enter octagon with belt though.Did dana walk away upset after merab jumped the fence to talk to him and trump?
Dom had some great cardio but he ain't fuckin' going backwards 5 rounds against Merab, he's getting melted.Merab melts everyone, would have loved to see him melt Dom and TJ in their primes, because he would have for sure.
He'll probably get another. Remember, DFW says he's a huge starConfirmed it was a totally unnecessary rematch.
Not sure on that. Cruz had crazy movement, was very well-rounded and great cardio before his ACL injury. Would've been a great fight.Merab melts everyone, would have loved to see him melt Dom and TJ in their primes, because he would have for sure.