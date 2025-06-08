Was O'Malley "extra" locked in this fight?

Sean looked good until Merab turned up the heat.
 
tritestill said:
Merab melts everyone, would have loved to see him melt Dom and TJ in their primes, because he would have for sure.
Click to expand...
Dom had some great cardio but he ain't fuckin' going backwards 5 rounds against Merab, he's getting melted.

TJ may be interesting cause he was exceptionally well-rounded and had that EPO cardio of course, but Umar was that type of guy too and even he coudln't get it done agaisnt Merab.
 
He actually looked better this time around.

Then Marab kicked it into high gear and even looked better himself. Merab's striking looked better than ever. He's obviously been working on it after Umar gave him trouble in the striking.
 
tritestill said:
Merab melts everyone, would have loved to see him melt Dom and TJ in their primes, because he would have for sure.
Click to expand...
Not sure on that. Cruz had crazy movement, was very well-rounded and great cardio before his ACL injury. Would've been a great fight.
 
Who do you guys think is a better accomplishment for the Serra-Longo gym at this point, Merab or Weidman?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chaotic Progressor
O'Malley by Knockout
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
2K
rightfight777
R
don't ask
Is Merab injured?
Replies
16
Views
328
Rampage_Jackson
R
Koro_11
So O'Malley vs Umar next?
2
Replies
32
Views
794
gentel
G
Portland8242
Let's not forget the hilariously delusional narrative that Merab was "ducking" Umar
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,301
Messages
57,393,762
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top