Was Nickelback unfairly hated?

If you have Netflix then you know this question is prompted by their latest documentary on Nickelback: hate to love.



I'll be honest, I was one of those people that reflexively hated Nickelback, but couldn't articulate why. I secretly liked some of their songs (was I an undercover ghey?) but never admitted it. I could admit to other songs that were easily categorized as guilty pleasure types, but not Nickelback.



Now that the younger generations are dusting off our old musical selections and actually appreciating them, we can start to look back and question why they were hated in the first place.



Some people say they were fatigued from hearing them non-stop on the radio or that they were too formulaic, and I'm not saying they didn't have their issues or that they were amazing, but at the end of the day, was the hate really warranted? Their music was decent to me and they continue to sell out stadiums.



What does sherdog think?