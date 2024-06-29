  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Was Nickelback unfairly hated?

EL CORINTHIAN

If you have Netflix then you know this question is prompted by their latest documentary on Nickelback: hate to love.

I'll be honest, I was one of those people that reflexively hated Nickelback, but couldn't articulate why. I secretly liked some of their songs (was I an undercover ghey?) but never admitted it. I could admit to other songs that were easily categorized as guilty pleasure types, but not Nickelback.

Now that the younger generations are dusting off our old musical selections and actually appreciating them, we can start to look back and question why they were hated in the first place.

Some people say they were fatigued from hearing them non-stop on the radio or that they were too formulaic, and I'm not saying they didn't have their issues or that they were amazing, but at the end of the day, was the hate really warranted? Their music was decent to me and they continue to sell out stadiums.

What does sherdog think?
 
I never hated them. When I lived in Canada they'd be on the radio all the time and they had some songs I liked

I remember one time I was working, and I drove through their hometown (Hanna in Alberta) and I felt kind of bad for them because it's this shitty little town in the middle of nowhere and I didn't even see a little sign that was like 'Hey guys, Nickelback's from here'. That was the moment where I was like 'Fuck the haters man'



 
To an extent, yes.

However, are they really hated? They're still out there selling millions of records and selling out arenas.

You know who was really hated? Creed. Now they crashed and burned once their "cool" factor wore off.
 
They are a weird case because, as you point out, they still do sell out and have a legion of loyal fans, but for sometime it was taboo to like them for whatever reason.

Creed I actually didn't even know about. I'll have to look into them next.
 
Yes. But it’s not uncommon for a band that becomes that big to get hate. Especially if they have cringey hits like “Rock Star” and “Never Again”.

They also have some really really good songs.

I view it similar to what happened to Creed and Limp Bizkit. The difference is those bands went away for awhile when the hate reached fever pitch.

Nickelback on the other hand sort of leaned into it and didn’t give anybody a chance to miss them. Released more crappy songs and started writing crappy songs for pop singers.

Thats why while Creed and Limp Bizkit can show their faces at any rock festival now and be warmly received… Nickelback would still get booed to hell.

But I can’t blame them as I don’t think the revenue stream ever really stalled like it did for Creed and LB. A lot of closet Nickelback fans out there.

I’ve always thought they were OK. Some good. A lot of shit.
 
Their music was ok, their lyrics were dumb, but what really made me hate the lead singer was when I read an interview in either playboy or maxim, where he just came off as a huge douche.

He was one of these insecure dudes that needed to brag about everything. He made it sound like he was a badass criminal when he was young, and he's so great now, and the final straw was when he just HAD to bring up his huge penis.

If he wasn't famous he would probably have zero friends.
 
