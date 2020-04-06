Was Nate Marquardt an elite WW-MW?

Debut in 1999, retired in 2017
Debut at LW; Strikeforce WW and Pancrase MW champion
1 UFC tittle shot, 4 titte eliminators
Top ranked 2004-2012

Finished Wodley, Maia, Kampann, Palhares, Horn, Gouveia. Tekken dinishes many of them
Handled prime Misaki better than Dan Henderson did.

Epic KO HL





Does he stand among the best 170-185lbers from USA of all time?
 
I think he's probably just about an all time top 20 MW, which is pretty elite, so yeah.
 
Nate dropped to WW and became champion right away. Epic KO on Woodley no less.
Beat Misaki, Maia, Palhares or Kampann who all went to be top ranked at WW too.
Marquardt himself didnt walk around heavier than many 170lbers today.

I agree WW was deeper; Marquardt'd not get as many tittle eliminators as he did at 185 most likely, but he was certainly capable of making a run to the tittle shot at WW as well.
 
Depends on what you want to call "elite".



Always fun to watch and one of my favorites.
 
I really didnt say he wasnt good. But I believe its a fact that when Anderson was the Champion, the only fights that people gave a fuck in MW was Anderson's.
 
>I think elite fighter should be considered that who gets you credit to challenge the champion if you beat him

>I guess another take is: those who are behind the all-time greats
 
On his best day he was. But he was very inconsistent so you would have to say he wasn’t elite.
 
Don’t forget his GOAT combo finish of LHW Wilson Gouveia and his stiffening of prime Maia and prime Palhares

Prime Marquardt was a beast
 
that ko was one of the better modern day ,brutal kos you will ever see.
 
He didn't really give Sonnen a tough fight at all. Sonnen got bloodied, but that was off a single elbow. Sonnen worked Marquardt over hard. That said, Marquardt was already starting to age by that point, and has never been any good off his back.
 
