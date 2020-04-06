Was Nate Marquardt an elite WW-MW?

pankrat
Debut in 1999, retired in 2017
Debut at LW; Strikeforce WW and Pancrase MW champion
1 UFC tittle shot, 4 titte eliminators
Top ranked 2004-2012
Finished Wodley, Maia, Kampann, Palhares, Horn, Gouveia. Tekken dinishes many of them
Handled prime Misaki better than Dan Henderson did.
Epic KO HL
Does he stand among the best 170-185lbers from USA of all time?
