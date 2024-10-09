Was Mousasi a better fighter than Strickland?

Mousasi is/was probably more skilled, especially on the ground, but... I'd never bet on him against Strickland because you never know when Sleepy Moose is going to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Strickland wins all the fights he should and quite a few of the ones he probably shouldn't. Adesanya and Imavov, both more skilled than Strickland. Same for Brendan Allen and Jack Hermansson.