Was Mousasi a better fighter than Strickland?

Mousasi had more pop, kicks, knees, much more varied. Strickland does his one thing very well. Which is crying
 
The reason to maybe Strickland is a better fighter is that it's way more difficult of take him down than Mousasi
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Mousasi is a much more well rounded striker, but he lacks the volume and the shit talking of Strickland
Click to expand...
He always struggled with the US environment as well, got better but was prone to being LNPed/Stalled to a decision loss against fighters worse than him.
 
Mousasi is/was probably more skilled, especially on the ground, but... I'd never bet on him against Strickland because you never know when Sleepy Moose is going to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Strickland wins all the fights he should and quite a few of the ones he probably shouldn't. Adesanya and Imavov, both more skilled than Strickland. Same for Brendan Allen and Jack Hermansson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,315
Messages
56,313,524
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top