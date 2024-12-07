Was Merab concussed at the press conference?

Wtf was he doing? Constantly shouting, talking about imaginary disrespect and still wanting to fight Petr (I can get that) and O'Malley (LMAO)
Was he concussed? Guy looked busted up a little.
I didn't think anyone can outdo the mockery Hill made of himself this week but Merab tried really hard.
1.png
 
Brother, this man is a successful immigrant, the American dream and an athletic stud. This pathetic attempt to badger his name cannot be taken serious. Merab has fought a who's who in the Bantamweight division and is above your pathetic mockery of him forever bro.
 
Channeling his inner Donald Trump but it is actually not that easy to copy!
Pretty sure you also posted a still picture. It is not a video, or is it?
 
Merab really showed his ass during the entire lead up to this fight. All the crying and whining and lobbying for other fights and he still ends up fighting Umar smh. He should’ve just said yes from the beginning and kept his mouth shut.
 
He lives his life concussed.
 
Hes perpetually in a concussed state.

He never recovered from the choke by Simon.
 
Tbh most of these are during camp but I digress


He didn’t seem any word than usual
 
