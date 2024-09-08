Was Josh “I’m in Pain” Haynes the WORST TUF Contestant to make the FINALS?

As the title reads folks….

Haynes barely scathed by Rogan’s driver/movie extra Taint Fletcher and barely beat some other part time fighter to face off against of all people…Michael Bisping.


And the result, well….total obliteration in the Finals by a young Count.

Can Sher-Veterans think of less talented fighter in TUF history to make it all the way to the Finals??

070122haynes_original.jpg
 
Oh man talk about memory lane. Michael bisping beat the brakes off this dude. The elite talent in this sport haven't necessarily improved ten fold since this time, but your average prospect is MUCH better in 2024. A guy like this isn't making it out of casino shows now a days.
 
Man... I miss remembered Kalib Starnes making it. Guess he lacked the skills.

KzfIetz.jpg
 
Definitely felt like he over achieved to make it that far.
 
He was definitely in the wrong weight class and not particularly athletic or skilled. He had a lot of heart though.
 
