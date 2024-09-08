Was Josh “I’m in Pain” Haynes the WORST TUF Contestant to make the FINALS?

DiazSlap
As the title reads folks….
Haynes barely scathed by Rogan’s driver/movie extra Taint Fletcher and barely beat some other part time fighter to face off against of all people…Michael Bisping.
And the result, well….total obliteration in the Finals by a young Count.
Can Sher-Veterans think of less talented fighter in TUF history to make it all the way to the Finals??
