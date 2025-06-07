Was James McSweeney a straight up nasty "bully"?

I watched this film years ago when I was living in London called "Football Factory".



"I'll kick fuck out of you mate!!", was an often used expression by the actors.



When McSweeney was basically harassing Zak Jensen on TUF, then Zak had enough and front kicked him and volleyed off a couple punches, then McSweeney front headlocked him, that's what he said.



He basically said, "sit still and accept the fact we're all tormenting you for sport, spearheaded by myself.............. or I'll kick fuck out of you mate".



I'm actually kind of familiar with that style of British personality, and it's overwhelming commonly found in these dudes that pass themselves off as well mannered and decent, but in reality just unpleasant, bad humoured, spiteful nasty SOB's with some notion that it's "good to be bad" (and by "bad" I mean, a total asshole).