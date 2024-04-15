Was Holly Holms overrated?

TGArthur
You can't lose if you win the fight.
Losing 7 of her last 13 after the Ronda fight, we really have not seen any improvement in Holly Holms as a fighter.
Her kickboxing is still very predictable, and her ground game is still severely lacking with no real takedown defense.
Also after the fight, she admitted to not even following the gameplan that she prepared for in the Harrison fight.
