Was Holly Holms overrated?

Losing 7 of her last 13 after the Ronda fight, we really have not seen any improvement in Holly Holms as a fighter.

Her kickboxing is still very predictable, and her ground game is still severely lacking with no real takedown defense.

Also after the fight, she admitted to not even following the gameplan that she prepared for in the Harrison fight.
 
blaseblase said:
She's 42. What did you expect?
I expected her to look not 42. In my defense I haven't watch any of her last 4 or so fights (hate watching her). She looked every bit of 42, lf not older. Hang em up ffs.
 
TGArthur said:
So much bigotry in one message.
 
TGArthur said:
I mean she went and tried to take her down, I seriously want to hope that wasn't the gameplan, for the sake of everyone's sanity here.
 
shes 42 and looked a weight class below kayla

the only reason to watch the fight was to see if kayla was absolutely drained from the cut, which would give holly a chance
 
What other fighter at that age can compete with the top tier of their class as well as Holly does?
 
TGArthur said:
So her age was the issue not the skillset in her past fights?
She's a shell of what she was. There's another thread about the 35 plus age. She's 42, hasn't been in her prime for many years.

Does Harrison ragdoll a prime Holm in the clinch? I don't know that she does.
 
