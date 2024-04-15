Was Holloway vs Gaethje really the Fight of the Night ?

Geniusss

Geniusss

I thought the Fight of Night had to be back and forth

I mean that fight was definitely the KO of the night and the Performance of the night by Holloway

But really Holloway dominated, almost every round it was pretty one sided because I think Gaethje only got 1 round, that one when he got the KD

I dont ger why it gor the FOTN, that fight wasn't back and forth at all, Holloway clearly dominated and finished him at the end
 
Landing multiple illegal strikes in a fight should disqualify you from a bonus.
 
Almost like supernatural forces were at play

Max was winning every round sans round 4, but that was also close. I’d have to go with jiri fight as fight of the night. The strawweight fight is neck and neck with it. The Weill fight is what I’m talking about.
 
Max and Gaethje was an okay fight minus the ending.

It's really Jiri vs Rakic that was the best fight.

I'd argue Pereira ko was a better ko.

So there's an argument to be made that, that fight wasn't the best fight, nor the best ko, of the night.

But it was much more impactful when it happened.
 
Doesn't have to be a close fight. Silva v Sonnen was fight of the night and just got elected to the hall of fame. And that wasn't competitive at all. Holloway v Gaethje is definitely going into the HoF at some point.
 
Holloway/Gaethje was a little too one sided and didn’t have much crazy going on for long stretches. Good but not great fight save the ending which of course was legendary. Jiri/Rakic was the most exciting fight overall, banging start to finish. I also quite enjoyed Tsarukyan/Oliveira but most people probably wouldn’t pick it.
 
Geniusss said:
I thought the Fight of Night had to be back and forth

I mean that fight was definitely the KO of the night and the Performance of the night by Holloway

But really Holloway dominated, almost every round it was pretty one sided because I think Gaethje only got 1 round, that one when he got the KD

I dont ger why it gor the FOTN, that fight wasn't back and forth at all, Holloway clearly dominated and finished him at the end
I predicted the faster, slicker Max Holloway would out-hustle Gaethje, likely stopping him in the later rounds.

But I don't think anyone could have predicted a face-plant, stone-cold KO like that.

I did envision a possible stoppage, because Gaethje is slow and ponderous, totally telegraphs loaded punches, and is just not technical or fast enough for Holloway.

That said, I was among millions standing and screaming, "OOOOOHHHHHH!!!!!!!" when Max got that KO <lmao><lol>
 
not really I didn't think it was all that. fight of the night was Jiri vs Rakic or Miller vs green IMO
 
