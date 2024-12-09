Was Gane mentally broken by the Bones loss?

prime_lobov
It wasn’t that long ago that Gane beat Volkov pretty easily. Now the the tables are completely turned and Volkov beat his ass even though the judges are completely incompetent.
Was Gane’s win streak a fluke and against mostly low skill competition, or was he actually good and Bones just psychologically broke him like he’s done to so many other fighters?
