Was Gane mentally broken by the Bones loss?

P

prime_lobov

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
167
Reaction score
257
It wasn’t that long ago that Gane beat Volkov pretty easily. Now the the tables are completely turned and Volkov beat his ass even though the judges are completely incompetent.

Was Gane’s win streak a fluke and against mostly low skill competition, or was he actually good and Bones just psychologically broke him like he’s done to so many other fighters?
 
No, the hair transplant mentally fixed Volkov.

More men should get one, based on the wonders it's done for Volkov.
 
Gane’s skilled & physically gifted af but ultimately overrated

in any other div he’d be lower top 10

He’s like a HW prime Tim Boetsch
 
Funny how much hate Gane has, yet still undefeated since Jones loss and no one else has exposed his "white belt".
 
prime_lobov said:
It wasn’t that long ago that Gane beat Volkov pretty easily. Now the the tables are completely turned and Volkov beat his ass even though the judges are completely incompetent.

Was Gane’s win streak a fluke and against mostly low skill competition, or was he actually good and Bones just psychologically broke him like he’s done to so many other fighters?
Click to expand...
The answer is in your question:
 
He was never that good to be champ, have all the tools but not the mentality or heart.
 
Hi foot was broken, with his first teep thrown.

If Joe Rogan wasn't such an abomination, that would have been made clearer to people like you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,256
Messages
56,636,257
Members
175,321
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top