Was Gable Steveson really that bad at pro wrestling?

@Pittie Petey and Sherbros who follow pro wrestling, was Steveson really that bad? I haven't followed WWE in years but watching the matches below, he didn't look THAT bad although he's missing the charisma and credible gimmick that guys like Lesnar and Kurt Angle had off the bat.

Here's his debut televised match where the crowd starts cheering for his heel opponent:




And here's his final dark match that convinced WWE to cut him. This was after 2+ years to learn the craft and develop a gimmick and to me, he looks like a random jobber here. The crowd cheers for his heel opponent (who's trying to put him over) while booing or ignoring Steveson lol:




But I think he had some convincing segments. This one looks pretty darn OK to me:




Does anyone think he had what it takes to be a WWE star, had they kept him? For context, this dude is arguably the greatest college HW wrestler ever (definitely top 2 with Kyle Snyder) and won an Olympic freestyle gold medal during his (redshirt) sophomore year. He was also briefly signed to the Buffalo Bills for defensive line but they cut him. I started another thread in the grappling forum discussing his upcoming sub grappling match with Craig Jones at CJI 2 in August.

BJJ Thread 'Craig Jones vs. Gable Steveson at CJI 2'

I was pretty sure this was an April Fool's joke but it sounds like this is legit happening. Huge crossover superfight and CJI set some high expectations last year. No way in hell Steveson beats Jones under sub only rules but this should be an exciting match either way.

jitsmagazine.com

Craig Jones To Face Olympic Champion Gable Steveson In CJI 2 Superfight - Jitsmagazine.com

Craig Jones has just announced that he will be facing Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson in an incredible superfight at CJI 2.
jitsmagazine.com jitsmagazine.com
The final verdict seems to be that he had zero charisma, which is a big problem in the entertainment business obviously, and he wasnt willing to put in the time and effort to actually improve which is why they finally cut him loose
They wanted him to be one of their major stars in the future which is why they made a such a huge deal of announcing his signing and introducing him to the "WWE Universe" of fans but he showed zero passion for the wrestling business and seemed like he didnt really wanna be there so they decided to move on after a couple years of trying but getting no positive results
 
Yes. Zero charisma like Pete said, and you could tell he was just going through the motions.
 
The Dark Knight said:
check this reddit out .should answer most of your questions

also


Thanks for the links and vids. From what I've heard/read, this is consistent with fan consensus. As a college wrestling fan, I'm LMFAO at this post from the reddit thread. Sadly this is truth.

He was more charismatic than the average college wrestler, yes, but the average college wrestler has next to zero charisma (post-match interviews at the NCAA championships are some of the least interesting interviews in all of sports). College wrestlers might have a cool haircut, but they rarely have any actual charisma or presence.


But I was curious if the pro wrestling fans on here agree with the consensus or if they think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Pittie Petey said:
Watching the matches in the OP, do you really think he looks THAT bad? IMO vs. Cedric Alexander he looks like Jeff Sword or another random jobber. But I don’t think his debut vs. Baron Corbin looks that bad. Sure he should have acknowledged and high fived the crowd during his walkout, but in terms of what he's doing, I don't see any huge red flags to deserve the hate he apparently got for this match. He's no Kurt Angle on the mic but I feel like this dude was about as sellable as Ronda Rousey, who had a lukewarm WWE career. Maybe his sexual assault allegation during college killed his WWE career before it began.
 
ChickenBrother said:
yeah wwe is more showmanship and athletic ability 50/50 and Gable just had like 0 personality and didnt grab the fans...
 
Can't all be Brock or Angle, especially in today's WWE.

In the older days where pro-wrestlers were expected to be legit tough guys maybe
 
The Dark Knight said:
yeah wwe is more showmanship and athletic ability 50/50 and Gable just had like 0 personality and didnt grab the fans...
Thrawn33 said:
Can't all be Brock or Angle, especially in today's WWE.

In the older days where pro-wrestlers were expected to be legit tough guys maybe
As a fan who followed Steveson's college and freestyle career, I guess I wanted to be objective. But was flipping channels last night and saw an episode of Legends + Future Greats. Apparently it's like The Ultimate Fighter but aspiring pro wrestlers compete for an NXT contract. And contestants with 6 months training looked better than Steveson did in his matches.

Clickbait youtubers say Steveson sucks and was the biggest failed hypejob of all time, etc. but the WWE creative team has to share some blame. I don't understand how the fuck WWE let him spend 2 and a half years under contract, teasing him to fans and putting him in spotlights only to then let him debut with no gimmick, no creative look, no scripted storyline, no finishing move, no nothing. He just shows up for his debut match in a generic red singlet doing generic low amplitude moves LMFAO.

And this is a HW known for celebrating college wins with a backflip. Angle and Lesnar did the Angle Slam/F5 in their debuts. Fuck they could have done him better with 5 minutes of effort and a decent finishing move.
 
You don't need to be good at wrestling to get over. If you're undeniable, even bad booking can't stop you from getting over, but even a guy like DDP who wasn't super athletic and was like 40 when he started got over. How?

Good booking.

I don't watch the current product so I can't comment on the booking this guy received but that last dark match in the OP is hilariously bad booking. He was made to look like a chump was lucky to win.
 
