Was Gable Steveson really that bad at pro wrestling?

@Pittie Petey and Sherbros who follow pro wrestling, was Steveson really that bad? I haven't followed WWE in years but watching the matches below, he didn't look THAT bad although he's missing the charisma and credible gimmick that guys like Lesnar and Kurt Angle had off the bat.
Here's his debut televised match where the crowd starts cheering for his heel opponent:
And here's his final dark match that convinced WWE to cut him. This was after 2+ years to learn the craft and develop a gimmick and to me, he looks like a random jobber here. The crowd cheers for his heel opponent (who's trying to put him over) while booing or ignoring Steveson lol:
But I think he had some convincing segments. This one looks pretty darn OK to me:
Does anyone think he had what it takes to be a WWE star, had they kept him? For context, this dude is arguably the greatest college HW wrestler ever (definitely top 2 with Kyle Snyder) and won an Olympic freestyle gold medal during his (redshirt) sophomore year. He was also briefly signed to the Buffalo Bills for defensive line but they cut him. I started another thread in the grappling forum discussing his upcoming sub grappling match with Craig Jones at CJI 2 in August.
I was pretty sure this was an April Fool's joke but it sounds like this is legit happening. Huge crossover superfight and CJI set some high expectations last year. No way in hell Steveson beats Jones under sub only rules but this should be an exciting match either way.
Craig Jones To Face Olympic Champion Gable Steveson In CJI 2 Superfight - Jitsmagazine.com
Craig Jones has just announced that he will be facing Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson in an incredible superfight at CJI 2.
jitsmagazine.com
