Was Gable Steveson really that bad at pro wrestling?

Thanks for the links and vids. From what I've heard/read, this is consistent with fan consensus. As a college wrestling fan, I'm LMFAO at this post from the reddit thread. Sadly this is truth.



He was more charismatic than the average college wrestler, yes, but the average college wrestler has next to zero charisma (post-match interviews at the NCAA championships are some of the least interesting interviews in all of sports). College wrestlers might have a cool haircut, but they rarely have any actual charisma or presence.





But I was curious if the pro wrestling fans on here agree with the consensus or if they think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.







Watching the matches in the OP, do you really think he looks THAT bad? IMO vs. Cedric Alexander he looks like Jeff Sword or another random jobber. But I don’t think his debut vs. Baron Corbin is that bad. Sure he should have acknowledged and high fived the crowd during his walkout, but I don't see any huge red flags during the match as far as what he's doing. Sure he's no Kurt Angle on the mic but I feel like this dude was about as sellable as Ronda Rousey, who had a lukewarm WWE career, though Rousey was a mainstream phenom when she came over. Maybe his sexual assault allegation during college killed his WWE career before it began.