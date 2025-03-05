  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Was Elvis Presley the most influential to modern music?

Was Elvis Presley the most influential to modern music?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The guy may have not written his songs/music. But when you hear the old timers of modern music talk about who influenced them and it's usually Elvis they mention.

I've heard Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles, The Clash you can go on and on in Elvis influencing them to become rock stars or musicians.

I guess if you are the pioneer your impact just reverberates through the people who are younger than you.



 
He was very influential, however history shows The Beatles are easily the most influential in pop/rock.
Agree even if Lennon says otherwise.


