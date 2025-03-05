Was Elvis Presley the most influential to modern music?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The guy may have not written his songs/music. But when you hear the old timers of modern music talk about who influenced them and it's usually Elvis they mention.
I've heard Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles, The Clash you can go on and on in Elvis influencing them to become rock stars or musicians.
I guess if you are the pioneer your impact just reverberates through the people who are younger than you.
