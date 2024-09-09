Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 11,435
- Reaction score
- 10,807
I just rewatched the fight and I really can't tell. Were Adesanya's body shots having any effect and that's why he was slowing down?
Or was he just getting gassed? I honestly can't tell with DDP because he literally always looks like he's gassing - but he still comes forward.
Did Adesanya ever hurt DDP in the fight?
Or was he just getting gassed? I honestly can't tell with DDP because he literally always looks like he's gassing - but he still comes forward.
Did Adesanya ever hurt DDP in the fight?