Was DDP gassed, hurt by Adesanya or playing possum?

I just rewatched the fight and I really can't tell. Were Adesanya's body shots having any effect and that's why he was slowing down?

Or was he just getting gassed? I honestly can't tell with DDP because he literally always looks like he's gassing - but he still comes forward.

Did Adesanya ever hurt DDP in the fight?
 
How could you hurt that rock hard solid thick masculine body with mere kicks and punches?
 
pretty even fight up to the finish i thought at the time.

Izzy landed on him plenty, whether DDP got hurt or rocked I'm not sure, he's pretty effing tough so....
 
