Was DDP a better kickboxer than Izzy?

Before starting MMA, DDP became 2012 W.A.K.O. World Champion -86kg in kickboxing . From what I know Adesanya never won any world title in kickboxing.
 
WAKO is amateur stuff. Adesanya fought in Glory which is a pro organization. Not to mention, DDP won it as a junior.
Izzy won a Glory tournament as well.
 
No but it doesn't matter. Dricus MMA'd his ass into a submission.
 
DDP didn't stand still enough for Izzy, like Anderson take him out of his game plan and they fold.
 
I mean he did pretty well on the feet, the first round was mostly standing from what I recall and it was close
I'd say Izzy got the better of it overall and was beginning to pick DDP apart, but that fucker even when tired still has some pop cuz that finishing sequence did start with him hurting Izzy on the feet

As in the actual KB sport tho, it's Izzy who's better and by a good mile
 
Billthebutcher said:
DDP didn't stand still enough for Izzy, like Anderson take him out of his game plan and they fold.
Anderson had a legit BJJ black belt and would sub legit dudes on the ground who pressed. Dual threat with the KO and Subs.

No reason to take a shot at Anderson who started losing MMA fights like at 40 like 40 fights in. Anderson had no fluff on his record, he fought premier competition.

Lock in bro

Fact Checker said:
Anderson had a legit BJJ black belt and would sub legit dudes on the ground who pressed. Dual threat with the KO and Subs.

No reason to take a shot at Anderson who started losing MMA fights like at 40 like 40 fights in. Anderson had no fluff on his record, he fought premier competition.

Lock in bro

Izzy is miles better when it comes to boxing. Silva was only superior to Izzy when it comes to BJJ.
 
lewisnerbaska said:
Izzy is miles better when it comes to boxing. Silva was only superior to Izzy when it comes to BJJ.
Silva would never get outboxed by Strickland lol

Even a senior citizen version of Silva held his own against Izzy. Anyone saying that Izzy took it easy is a bot. Izzy went on Rogan to debunk that CT.

lewisnerbaska said:
Izzy is miles better when it comes to boxing. Silva was only superior to Izzy when it comes to BJJ.
Anderson in his prime wasn’t getting touched up on the feet by 5’6 bloated LW’s like Kelvin Gastelum.


Sounds like you didn’t actually watch Anderson in his prime, disappointing.
 
