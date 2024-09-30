Was DDP a better kickboxer than Izzy?

lewisnerbaska
Before starting MMA, DDP became 2012 W.A.K.O. World Champion -86kg in kickboxing . From what I know Adesanya never won any world title in kickboxing.
DDP didn't stand still enough for Izzy, like Anderson take him out of his game plan and they fold.
No reason to take a shot at Anderson who started losing MMA fights like at 40 like 40 fights in. Anderson had no fluff on his record, he fought premier competition.
Lock in bro
He beat whittaker with striking, he beat Strickland with striking, he beat izzy with striking ( he hurt him and then took him down and finished an already hurt izzy)no…..DDP’s biggest strength is wrestling not striking.
