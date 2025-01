The guy said he got fully paid for not fighting and the smile on his face makes me believe he ain't lying. That also told me what I was wondering, if he turned down an offer to fight Islam, and I'm pretty confident that he was not offered the fight. I keep reading people feeling bad for him getting passed over, but it seems he is very happy with his position, not even wanting to fight for the title in his next 2 fights. No one wants to fight Islam.