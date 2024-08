itz reggie said: He wasn’t out cold. He got rocked and fell down, he was still able to defend himself. It was a good call. Click to expand...

Bro he literally fell asleep on his way to the ground, woke up when he hit the ground, began defending himself, then got flash KO’d with some GnP.Mirgliotta and Cannonier are lucky Borralho went for a choke instead of continuing to elbow Cannoniers head through the mat