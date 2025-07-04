Was Cung Le ever respected in these forums or was he viewed like Sage Northcutt?

Intermission
Cung Le is a fighter that is almost forgotten but one that I heard about in my TKD circles back in the day.
Was he ever truly respected in this sport ? He is never brought up in any mma discussions of past fighter, in any pod.
I have never heard Rogan mention him in modern times
