Was Cung Le ever respected in these forums or was he viewed like Sage Northcutt?

Cung Le is a fighter that is almost forgotten but one that I heard about in my TKD circles back in the day.

Was he ever truly respected in this sport ? He is never brought up in any mma discussions of past fighter, in any pod.

I have never heard Rogan mention him in modern times
 
He did not fight enough--like 12-15 total fights. His fight with Wandy, Ruch Franklin Frank Shamrock are on the semi-legendary categories with people who do deep dives and fight fans. He just did not fight alot (made money in Hollywood), was older, and then later sued the UFC --all of which hurt his ability for fans who equate MMA as the UFC to gain a lot of traction.
 
He was a very good striker, beat Frank Shamrock, Patrick Cote, Scott Smith and Rich Franklin… had a solid career, considering how late he got into it.
 
Cung Le was great and a lot of fun to watch. KO'd Franklin and went to war with Wanderlei. Also he destroyed Frank Shamrock when Frank looked good during his comeback. If we got him 5-6 years earlier because he was doing K1 and all that he might've been a legit contender. We got him late and he was splitting his time acting already by that point.
 
Cung Le was absolutely a legitimate badass. It would have been extremely interesting if he had joined MMA at a younger age and could have faced other notable strikers
 
As if he was anything like Sage.

CungLe was a beast, and absolutely worthy of respect.
 
Very interesting style to watch , he was in some really exciting fights , fought a handful of monsters, he was very respected
 
