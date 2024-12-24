Was Conor the victim of his own success or was he always that way????

Lionheart7167

Just curious what people think about this.

I loved the guy prior to the buildup against Khabib. His shit talkinghad purpose in those early days.
After he fought Floyd, it felt like he lost something, and became consumed by the money, fame, etc.

So, do you think he was always this ugly human being, or was he changed?
 
Having money didn't change Conor, it just revealed who he truly was
 
Welfare scammer who lived off his girlfriend💩
Then he got some money and...💸🤡💸
<{danayeah}>
 
Drug use will change a person. Conor wasn’t always like this.
 
There’s a saying that money doesn’t change people. It only enables and shows who people really are.
 
I think that Conor’s success combined with the heavy drug use helped to create what we are witnessing today. When he was younger, he seemed to remember where he came from and the struggles it takes for people to survive. Now he seems to treat people as if they are his possessions.
 
