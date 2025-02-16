  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Was Calvin Kattar ever good?

Serious question. I recall thinking he was good when he knocked out Jeremy Stephens, but since then he seems to have tremendously overrated striking and zero power.
 
You're good until you're not anymore... Life is like that...
 
He was.

He arguably beat Emmett. He is turning 37 next month, and MMA, especially at FW, you don't always age well. Plus, he had a knee injury and he was out for more than a year. He looked really bad against Sterling, but Sterling arguably outwrestled but just made a single mistake against the arguably second best FW in the world in Movsar. And the guy he just fought is on a run and recently retired Jack Shore, who was a blue-chip prospect once. And let's not forget he was out for like year and half before fighting Sterling so a ring rust is a possibility too for that fight.

Kattar lost today but that's how you go out on your sword. You don't have regrets losing all out like that in the third like he did. Most don't.

Also let's not forget that he beat Giga when Giga was on a 7 fight winning streak in UFC coming off a win against Barboza.
 
Forgot about the giga fight. Also, I remember him looking pretty good against Zabit in the 3rd.
 
