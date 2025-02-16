Was Calvin Kattar ever good?

He was.



He arguably beat Emmett. He is turning 37 next month, and MMA, especially at FW, you don't always age well. Plus, he had a knee injury and he was out for more than a year. He looked really bad against Sterling, but Sterling arguably outwrestled but just made a single mistake against the arguably second best FW in the world in Movsar. And the guy he just fought is on a run and recently retired Jack Shore, who was a blue-chip prospect once. And let's not forget he was out for like year and half before fighting Sterling so a ring rust is a possibility too for that fight.



Kattar lost today but that's how you go out on your sword. You don't have regrets losing all out like that in the third like he did. Most don't.



Also let's not forget that he beat Giga when Giga was on a 7 fight winning streak in UFC coming off a win against Barboza.