Was Brady vs Edwards one of the most emasculating beatdowns in recent main event history?

Fact Checker
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2022
- Messages
- 3,708
- Reaction score
- 11,145
I don’t recall a more impressive and thorough beatdown in recent main event history… Leon got outstruck, outgrappled, and outworked into quitting. I feel like Brady gave him a way out slowly synching that guillotine and Edwards took it.
Credit to Brady for taking his game and conditioning to a new level… he set a high pace and beat the fight out of Leon.
What’s a more dominant shutout in recent years?
Credit to Brady for taking his game and conditioning to a new level… he set a high pace and beat the fight out of Leon.
What’s a more dominant shutout in recent years?