  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Was Brady vs Edwards one of the most emasculating beatdowns in recent main event history?

Fact Checker

Fact Checker

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 23, 2022
Messages
3,708
Reaction score
11,145
I don’t recall a more impressive and thorough beatdown in recent main event history… Leon got outstruck, outgrappled, and outworked into quitting. I feel like Brady gave him a way out slowly synching that guillotine and Edwards took it.


Credit to Brady for taking his game and conditioning to a new level… he set a high pace and beat the fight out of Leon.

What’s a more dominant shutout in recent years?
 
Moicano x BSD

but I'm a Sean Brady fan now, that was a real beating, I'm glad to see a non-boring grappler
 
Fact Checker said:
I don’t recall a more impressive and thorough beatdown in recent main event history… Leon got outstruck, outgrappled, and outworked into quitting. I feel like Brady gave him a way out slowly synching that guillotine and Edwards took it.


Credit to Brady for taking his game and conditioning to a new level… he set a high pace and beat the fight out of Leon.

What’s a more dominant shutout in recent years?
Click to expand...
Real life NOBODY TS referring to a pro cage fighter and insinuating emasculation is beyond ridiculous.
 
MisfitsBR said:
Moicano x BSD

but I'm a Sean Brady fan now, that was a real beating, I'm glad to see a non-boring grappler
Click to expand...
oh yeah, that's a good pick. one way traffic and elbow express lane.
 
I missed this. Really surprised to be reading this. Leon is supposed to shine against grapplers with bad striking. What's going on?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,046
Messages
57,069,584
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top