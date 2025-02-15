Was Bendo’s Toothpick the most badass in cage gimmick

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Bendo was awesome. Underrated legend. His last couple title defenses weren't great but he had some great FOTY level fights vs Frankie(1), Pettis(1), Guida, & Cerrone(1). His Miller & Diaz beatdowns were fantastic as well.