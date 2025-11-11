Was anyone in UFC history statistically as dominant as Khabib?

Problem is that at 24 Jon took LHW gold and went on a run that I'm pretty sure could never be duplicated.
The run from Shogun to Gus 2 Dec 29, 2018:
Mar 19, 2011: vs. Mauricio Rua (W, KO/TKO, UFC 128) - Became UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
Sep 24, 2011: vs. Quinton Jackson (W, Submission, UFC 135)
Dec 10, 2011: vs. Lyoto Machida (W, Submission, UFC 140)
Apr 21, 2012: vs. Rashad Evans (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 145)
Sep 22, 2012: vs. Vitor Belfort (W, Submission, UFC 152)
Apr 27, 2013: vs. Chael Sonnen (W, KO/TKO, UFC 159)
Sep 21, 2013: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 165)
Apr 26, 2014: vs. Glover Teixeira (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 172)
Jan 3, 2015: vs. Daniel Cormier (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 182)
Apr 23, 2016: vs. Ovince Saint Preux (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 197)
Jul 29, 2017: vs. Daniel Cormier (NC, No Contest - originally a TKO win for Jones, overturned due to failed drug test, UFC 214)
Dec 29, 2018: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, KO/TKO, UFC 232) - Regained UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
is simply ridiculous and spans over 7 and a half years!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Khabib was/is an absolute badass and was a guarantee to throw on your parlay. Always seemed like a great human as well which is somewhat rare. And no doubt a legit gangster. I'm still not sure to this day how many realize how gangster that shit was for a Russian kid to fly over the cage like that in NYC.
Khabib Bless