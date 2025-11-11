Was anyone in UFC history statistically as dominant as Khabib?

- only lost two rounds officially on the scorecards in his 13 ufc fight run, both were kind of BS, he nearly subbed Gaethje in the round he "lost" and battered Conor on the feet in the third round he lost.
- the most 10-8 rounds in UFC history
- ran over prime RDA, Dustin, Justin, Conor and Edson


In Jon's first 13 he got dq'ed to Matt and Jones lost several rounds to Gus, Evans, and even Bonnar and Gusmao

210319093216-01-khabib-nurmagomedov-file-2019-restricted.jpg
 
very dominant
Screenshot-2025-11-11-035438.png
Nice try but I'm not talking about Khabib's first 15 fights outside the UFC at all.

I'm specifically talking about his 13 UFC winstreak and he's still number 1 statistically round per round in the UFC.

That means during the time he was active in the UFC, he was the best fighter ever.


-Topuria lost rounds to Emmett, Zalal, Volk and got dropped by Herbert.
9 fight UFC winsteak.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F184bc294-67fa-41a5-a6de-84430a102e13_426x240.gif


-Khamzat only has 9 fight ufc winstreak and lost rounds to Usman and Burns who did more damage to him than anyone in Khabib's full career.

khamzat-chimaev-gilbert-burns.gif


- Islam got knocked out by Martins, and dropped rounds to Wade, Volk, Barnoui and Poirier.


tumblr_nvomsie9v41tugoyjo2_500.gifv



Can't think of anyone else.

Khabib #1 statistically.

tumblr_mtl1caYjNE1rge74zo1_500.jpg
 
Last edited:
Problem is that at 24 Jon took LHW gold and went on a run that I'm pretty sure could never be duplicated.

The run from Shogun to Gus 2 Dec 29, 2018:
Mar 19, 2011: vs. Mauricio Rua (W, KO/TKO, UFC 128) - Became UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
Sep 24, 2011: vs. Quinton Jackson (W, Submission, UFC 135)
Dec 10, 2011: vs. Lyoto Machida (W, Submission, UFC 140)

Apr 21, 2012: vs. Rashad Evans (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 145)

Sep 22, 2012: vs. Vitor Belfort (W, Submission, UFC 152)

Apr 27, 2013: vs. Chael Sonnen (W, KO/TKO, UFC 159)

Sep 21, 2013: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 165)
Apr 26, 2014: vs. Glover Teixeira (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 172)

Jan 3, 2015: vs. Daniel Cormier (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 182)

Apr 23, 2016: vs. Ovince Saint Preux (W, Decision - Unanimous, UFC 197)

Jul 29, 2017: vs. Daniel Cormier (NC, No Contest - originally a TKO win for Jones, overturned due to failed drug test, UFC 214)

Dec 29, 2018: vs. Alexander Gustafsson (W, KO/TKO, UFC 232) - Regained UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

is simply ridiculous and spans over 7 and a half years!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Khabib was/is an absolute badass and was a guarantee to throw on your parlay. Always seemed like a great human as well which is somewhat rare. And no doubt a legit gangster. I'm still not sure to this day how many realize how gangster that shit was for a Russian kid to fly over the cage like that in NYC.

Khabib Bless
 
Jon had the longest run

but Khabib was statistically the best per round
 
Last edited:
If jon fought the same level of fighter he would never have any fighter get out of the first round. Also Gleason was a more clear win over khabib then Reyes over Jon. Let it be known I hate jon and have rooted against him in 10 or more straight fights
 
