Was Antonina the biggest letdown in WMMA?

I was always hot for Val but never saw much of her sister. When she came into the UFC, some of the beta threads were absurd and hardcore WMMA followers were hyping her up as much as her sister.

She came in looking mid as f and disappeared into the clouds (piloting now, I do believe).

Whilst WMMA has very few true brilliant fighters, on a scale of 1 to 2, how disappointed were you and were you invested in her?
 
I dont think there was any kind of huge expectation from what I can recall. There are def bigger letdowns in WMMA
 
I remember how people thought she was going to dominate the vision how vowel was gonna move up and fight Nunes


but another really big one has got to be Ariane Lipsky the Queen of violence. I remember her coming over from KSW all super hyped up all she can strike she can grapple only way to get her butt kicked again and again and again. Recently, she’s really fixed or takedown defense, so who knows where her ceiling is
 
Megan Anderson for me, 6 ft tall and long, had KO power, marketable looks, and had Australia to back her.

She was literally the recipe for a potential star, but she just couldn't put it together, also her division being non existent didn't help and there was no possible way she could've ever made 135
 
Elegant said:
Megan Anderson for me, 6 ft tall and long, had KO power, marketable looks, and had Australia to back her.

She was literally the recipe for a potential star, but she just couldn't put it together, also her division being non existent didn't help and there was no possible way she could've ever made 135
Click to expand...
I found Megan to be hot and wished she'd sit on my face and wish she turned out better, had there been any other fighter cut after a title fight before?
 
