International Was American involvement in world war 2 key to victory?

I know some east europeans and they believe that American involvement in world war 2 wasnt key to defeating the nazis. They strongly believe that the Nazis failure to defeat the soviets on the eastern front was key to the nazis losing the war. My personal believe is that they're both right in their own way, although I know the modern post cold war view of the war is more appreciative of the soviet people's sacrifice. I know it's a difficult question with alot of factors involved.

I would be interested to know your take on it?
 
Let's start here.

"$11.3 billion, or $180 billion in today's currency, the Lend-Lease Act of the United States supplied needed goods to the Soviet Union from 1941 to 1945"
 
America showed up to win The Oscar and claim victory after how many years? This isn't to say that we didn't need help and it was definitely a well earned Oscar.
 
I'm just going to say it was called a world war for a reason.
 
I think in a certain way Canada's contribution, particularly in human cost during the Battle of the Atlantic, could be considered the equal of the US. Everyone pitched in and contributed.
 
