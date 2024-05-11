I know some east europeans and they believe that American involvement in world war 2 wasnt key to defeating the nazis. They strongly believe that the Nazis failure to defeat the soviets on the eastern front was key to the nazis losing the war. My personal believe is that they're both right in their own way, although I know the modern post cold war view of the war is more appreciative of the soviet people's sacrifice. I know it's a difficult question with alot of factors involved.



I would be interested to know your take on it?