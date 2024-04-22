Was Aldo slightly pillowfisted?

achoo42
Jose Aldo was such a skilled and explosive striker, he should have been knocking out people left and right with his hands but most of the time he's knocking people out cold it's from a knee.
I actually cannot recall a single fight of his where he is sparking someone out cold with a punch.
This is no knock on Aldo because he's one of my favorite fighters of all time but I get the feeling that someone who is almost purely fast-twitch muscle should have more KO power.
