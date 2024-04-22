Was Aldo slightly pillowfisted?

I think he hit fairly hard at 135. Flopped rob font all around and had moraes trying to avoid his power. It wasn’t super crazy but it was solid power. He dropped multiple people at 145 too so I wouldn’t say pillow fisted. His fight with Chad the 2nd time was a war. Him and Chad hit each other with bombs. Still one of my favorite fights of all time. He also had max tentative and was bombing him in the first fight. You could tell Max didn’t like it, the speed, but also the power.



Just because you don’t possess the touch of death™ aka one punch ko power doesn’t mean you are pillow fisted