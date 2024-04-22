Was Aldo slightly pillowfisted?

Jose Aldo was such a skilled and explosive striker, he should have been knocking out people left and right with his hands but most of the time he's knocking people out cold it's from a knee.

I actually cannot recall a single fight of his where he is sparking someone out cold with a punch.

This is no knock on Aldo because he's one of my favorite fighters of all time but I get the feeling that someone who is almost purely fast-twitch muscle should have more KO power.
 
He didn't sit down on his punches as much I'm assuming to avoid counter shots. Some of the few times you did see him really over commit with his hands he paid for it.
 
I think he hit fairly hard at 135. Flopped rob font all around and had moraes trying to avoid his power. It wasn’t super crazy but it was solid power. He dropped multiple people at 145 too so I wouldn’t say pillow fisted. His fight with Chad the 2nd time was a war. Him and Chad hit each other with bombs. Still one of my favorite fights of all time. He also had max tentative and was bombing him in the first fight. You could tell Max didn’t like it, the speed, but also the power.

Just because you don’t possess the touch of death™ aka one punch ko power doesn’t mean you are pillow fisted
 
Definitely not pillow fisted, but in his younger years even during what you would call his prime he lacked technique which certainly took away from some of his power. Later in his career was when he transformed his self into more of a boxer and he started hurting more guys with punches, including Holloway who has one of the best chins in the sport's history
 
I think he hit fairly hard at 135. Flopped rob font all around and had moraes trying to avoid his power. It wasn’t super crazy but it was solid power. He dropped multiple people at 145 too so I wouldn’t say pillow fisted.
Benson Henderson dropped people too but he couldn't put them away. People call Bendo pillowfisted because he was so athletic and yet wasn't KOing anybody.

I think Aldo, as you said, had solid power but based on how explosive and technical he was it feels like he should have been a KO machine like Topuria or O'Malley where they can put someone's lights out with a good combo.
 
Benson Henderson dropped people too but he couldn't put them away. I think Aldo, as you said, had solid power but based on how explosive and technical he was it feels like he should have been a KO machine like Topuria or O'Malley where they can put someone's lights out with a good combo.
Benson wasn’t pillow fisted either? He just wasn’t a good boxer…
 
He wasn' the hardest hitter, but he did put one of the hardest hits on one of the hardest hitters on 145
a46520ef28689e784216cd54677f29f6fea255fb.gif
 
Just because you don’t possess the touch of death™ aka one punch ko power doesn’t mean you are pillow fisted
My entire point is that he should have had that kind of power based on how fast and hard he was launching his punches. The fact that he doesn't makes it feel like his punches are cushioned in some way—not literally, but that's where the term pillowfisted comes in.

Seriously, does any other fast-twitch striker have ZERO one-punch knockouts?

Even Max Holloway who has been accused of being pillowfisted and is nowhere near the fast-twitch guy Aldo is, has two touch of death knockouts over Justin Gaethje and the Korean Zombie. Bobby Green knocked out Grant Dawson. Nick Diaz knocked out Lawler. Condit has his too over Dan Hardy.

How are all these guys getting touch of death knockouts and Aldo isn't?
 
Benson Henderson dropped people too but he couldn't put them away. People call Bendo pillowfisted because he was so athletic and yet wasn't KOing anybody.

I think Aldo, as you said, had solid power but based on how explosive and technical he was it feels like he should have been a KO machine like Topuria or O'Malley where they can put someone's lights out with a good combo.
He was technical overall but his technique specifically with regard to his punches was never all that. He threw a lot of loopy arm punches and a lot of times when he'd hurt guys he'd get overly excited and just swarm guys with a bunch of inaccurate punches just hoping the ref will step in instead of striking with deadly precision like the ground and pound you'd see from silva
 
He was technical overall but his technique specifically with regard to his punches was never all that. He threw a lot of loopy arm punches and a lot of times when he'd hurt guys he'd get overly excited and just swarm guys with a bunch of inaccurate punches just hoping the ref will step in instead of striking with deadly precision like the ground and pound you'd see from silva
Far less technical guys than Aldo have been able to spark people out just on virtue of being very athletic—think Michael Johnson or Cub Swanson—and Aldo is one of the most naturally athletic and explosive fighters in MMA history. He should have at least one clean knockout with his fists even if just a lucky punch.
 
Moicano, Stephens, Zombie and Manny from recent memory.

not one-punch ko's but definitely enough to say he sure as fook aint pillow fisted
 
