Was Adesanya-Pereira 2 a jackpot kind of win?

I'm not saying a fluke or a lucky punch. It was a great counter.

I mean... by that time, Alex had already landed plenty of kicks, and Izzy was wobbled and hurt with about 30" to go of round TWO.

Pereira was up this time and could have hunted him down methodically as he uses to.

That punch when Alex went for the kill leaving his defense aside was that Dr Strange "one single chance" of winning a fight where the outcome was narrowing more and more towards another TKO, or at least was looking really bad for Izzy?
 
Right like that last minute TKO by Pereira in there 1st UFC fight where Izzy was on his way to an easy and wide decision win. He's 3-1 on Izzy and you still coping off him getting KO'ed cold
 
But you got to be good to take advantage of the opening Pereria gave and Izzy is. Yeah Pereria was easily winning g till then but Izzy wasn't out by any means .

I do think Pereria wins 8 of 10 but can't dimi ish that win for Izzy was a epic knock out
 
It was probably for the best for Pereira, he became alot more patient and methodical when he has you hurt instead of going berserk while leaving lots of counter openings
 
Was Alex's fault for leaving his guard down and Izzy capitalized. Alex has had SOOOOO MANY great things happen to his career since then. Was a curse and a blessing at the same time.
 
They are very competitive skill-wise.

Poatan generally has the bigger power, and a sharper leg kicking game.

But Izzy is not far behind him at all in terms of overall skill set.
 
