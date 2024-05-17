Was 2Pac a fraud?

I Am Legion

I Am Legion

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 11, 2013
Messages
20,789
Reaction score
21,017
I have seen interviews of late with people like Michael Jai White saying he was childhood friends with 2Pac and he said he was a soft feminine kid. He said he took on the gangsta persona after his role in Juice. Queen Latifah said she went to gay clubs with 2pac. Rumors of many rappers being gay have hit the news lately. Sug Knight is outing people but he may be doing it for attention. I know plenty of rappers pretend to be "from the streets" and gangsta to sell records, but if 2Pac faked it he was the God Tier faker. The dude still was a GOAT rapper, but was he a DL brother that played us all? I don't care if he was Gay, but the fact he went so hard into the tough street persona may have been one of the best acting jobs of his career....What do you guys think? Was he a Gay dude pretending to be street to sell records?

This video is crazy suspect. He seems gay as hell towards the end. I grew up in the hood and never met a dude act like this:


This is the MJW interview:
 
I Am Legion said:
I have seen interviews of late with people like Michael Jai White saying he was childhood friends with 2Pac and he said he was a soft feminine kid. He said he took on the gangsta persona after his role in Juice. Queen Latifah said she went to gay clubs with 2pac. Rumors of many rappers being gay have hit the news lately. Sug Knight is outing people but he may be doing it for attention. I know plenty of rappers pretend to be "from the streets" and gangsta to sell records, but if 2Pac faked it he was the God Tier faker. The dude still was a GOAT rapper, but was he a DL brother that played us all? I don't care if he was Gay, but the fact he went so hard into the tough street persona may have been one of the best acting jobs of his career....What do you guys think? Was he a Gay dude pretending to be street to sell records?

This video is crazy suspect. He seems gay as hell towards the end. I grew up in the hood and never met a dude act like this:


This is the MJW interview:
Click to expand...



He was super feminine and sometimes I wonder if he was gay.

But I wouldn't call it acting exactly he was hard as fuck and died for it and that's not very fake
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
I Am Legion said:
I grew up in the hood and never met a dude act like this
Click to expand...

haha-wait.gif
 
It's not likes it's hidden. There are more than one documentary about him.
 
I Am Legion said:
I have seen interviews of late with people like Michael Jai White saying he was childhood friends with 2Pac and he said he was a soft feminine kid. He said he took on the gangsta persona after his role in Juice. Queen Latifah said she went to gay clubs with 2pac. Rumors of many rappers being gay have hit the news lately. Sug Knight is outing people but he may be doing it for attention. I know plenty of rappers pretend to be "from the streets" and gangsta to sell records, but if 2Pac faked it he was the God Tier faker. The dude still was a GOAT rapper, but was he a DL brother that played us all? I don't care if he was Gay, but the fact he went so hard into the tough street persona may have been one of the best acting jobs of his career....What do you guys think? Was he a Gay dude pretending to be street to sell records?

This video is crazy suspect. He seems gay as hell towards the end. I grew up in the hood and never met a dude act like this:


This is the MJW interview:
Click to expand...


Biggie was always better anyway.
 
Pliny Pete said:
People change as they grow, Im guessing youre not the same person you were at 17, why does Pac get held to a different standard?
Click to expand...
I agree, but I never used those hand movements and voice affections which are crazy gay. He is held to a different standard because his Image became WHO he was. Thug Life. East West beef. Gang affiliations etc....
 
Gutter Chris said:
He was super feminine and sometimes I wonder if he was gay.

But I wouldn't call it acting exactly he was hard as fuck and died for it and that's not very fake
Click to expand...
Yeah The guy got shot up and he only went harder after that
 
Gutter Chris said:
He was super feminine and sometimes I wonder if he was gay.

But I wouldn't call it acting exactly he was hard as fuck and died for it and that's not very fake
Click to expand...
Live by the sword die by the sword. I think with this new age rappers can be gay even though probably not selling the gangsta image. Little Nas X sells records but embraces the over the top Gay image. Meek sells. Migos are popular. I wonder if 2Pac would have went the same route today?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,434
Messages
55,558,686
Members
174,820
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top