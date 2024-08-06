Warriors movie question

You know, the Warriors are a really heavy set. We all know also that they were framed by the Rogues and an alert sent out that they were the ones who wacked Cyrus. They had to bop their way back to Coney Island!



Now on the way there, when they hit Union sq they ran into the Lizzies, who took them back to their club for some sordid partying. We now know that they had nefarious reasons for this. Their false belief that these good lads wacked Cyrus.



Now that they escaped that situation, and made it back home, dispatched the Rogues, cleared their name etc....





Y'all think on a Saturday night they don't try to reconnect with the Lizzies and party for real ?





I know they hit that bitch in the head with a chair but let bygones be bygones eh?? Swan could bring his girl and Rembrandt, well, his ass could just stay home. Id like to believe that they wound up all makin up and threw righteous union sq parties where no one got shot.