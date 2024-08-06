Warriors movie question

HHJ

HHJ

SAY HIS NAME. SAY IT!
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
150,323
Reaction score
118,338
You know, the Warriors are a really heavy set. We all know also that they were framed by the Rogues and an alert sent out that they were the ones who wacked Cyrus. They had to bop their way back to Coney Island!

Now on the way there, when they hit Union sq they ran into the Lizzies, who took them back to their club for some sordid partying. We now know that they had nefarious reasons for this. Their false belief that these good lads wacked Cyrus.

Now that they escaped that situation, and made it back home, dispatched the Rogues, cleared their name etc....


Y'all think on a Saturday night they don't try to reconnect with the Lizzies and party for real ?


I know they hit that bitch in the head with a chair but let bygones be bygones eh?? Swan could bring his girl and Rembrandt, well, his ass could just stay home. Id like to believe that they wound up all makin up and threw righteous union sq parties where no one got shot.
 
I think the Lizzies would rather scissor eachother.
 
HHJ said:
You know, the Warriors are a really heavy set. We all know also that they were framed by the Rogues and an alert sent out that they were the ones who wacked Cyrus. They had to bop their way back to Coney Island!

Now on the way there, when they hit Union sq they ran into the Lizzies, who took them back to their club for some sordid partying. We now know that they had nefarious reasons for this. Their false belief that these good lads wacked Cyrus.

Now that they escaped that situation, and made it back home, dispatched the Rogues, cleared their name etc....


Y'all think on a Saturday night they don't try to reconnect with the Lizzies and party for real ?


I know they hit that bitch in the head with a chair but let bygones be bygones eh?? Swan could bring his girl and Rembrandt, well, his ass could just stay home. Id like to believe that they wound up all makin up and threw righteous union sq parties where no one got shot.
Click to expand...

I think you misinterpreted something abouts the Lizzies sir lol
 
They should have gone back and hollered at that cop when she was off duty.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bullitt68
Movie Nerds, Get In Here! (Question for Action and Martial Arts Movie Buffs)
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
2K
Bullitt68
Bullitt68

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,495
Messages
55,985,821
Members
175,026
Latest member
Conor McHardR

Share this page

Back
Top