Television Warning: True crime documentary on Hulu, guys.

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert

Hunting the mastermind of a violent abduction, authorities unravel a twisted tale of obsession during the early days of legalized pot.

This is at the start of legalised marijuana, and went from a robbery in Newport Beach to a kidnapping and the worst thing ever in The Mojave.

If you thought the Lorena Babbit doco was bad, don't watch this.

It's (I watch every true crime doc anyone throws at me) was a proper "oh my fuck".
 
