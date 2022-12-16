I've always thought that the WH40k lore would feel unbelievable clunky if transported to a live-action series. Just the bombastic way your average Ultramarine talks would feel pretentious and stilted. Very easy to make it all seem silly. There is a reason why most Warhammer animations are either very short or are very action/mission focused. Making a more traditional series in the vein of House of Dragon or Rings of Power would be pretty darn difficult imo.