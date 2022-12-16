Television WARHAMMER 40,000 Live-Action Series (In Development at Amazon, post #157)

Update: December 15, 2022

Amazon in Final Talks to Acquire Rights for WARHAMMER 40,000 Live-Action Series with Henry Cavill Attached to Star and Executive Produce

Henry-Cavill-Warhammer.jpg


Henry Cavill may not be donning a red cape, but he does have a cool new gig. The actor, who Wednesday officially hung up his Man of Steel cape after Warner Bros. announced it is going in a new Superman direction thanks to DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, is attached to star and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the popular science-fiction fantasy miniature wargame that is set up at Amazon.

Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game, produced by Games Workshop, after months of negotiations and fending off rival companies that also sought the rights.

No writers or showrunners are attached, although Vertigo Entertainment is attached to also executive produce.

Warhammer is akin to a Dungeons & Dragons — dice are involved in the playing — but also features intricate miniatures that players can place and move around a model-constructed battlefield or world. Games Workshop in the 1980s made miniatures for D&D and launched the game in 1987. It has grown to become the most popular miniature wargame in the world and spawned many imitators.

The game’s setting is 40,000 years into the future where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system.

The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids are known as the Necron; there is an elvish race known as Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyranids are nasty aliens; and the T’au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope.

Cavill is known to be a Warhammer fan and paints figures. Because the project is in such early stages — to reiterate, Amazon has yet to close the deal — this is not the next gig for Cavill, who recently announced he was exiting his lead role in Netflix’s The Witcher.

But it is an ambitious move for Amazon and could deliver a show that is epic in scale as it combines the big genre elements of sci-fi and fantasy as well as a host of human and non-human characters.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/henry-cavill-warhammer-40000-amazon-1235283251/
 
Love Warhammer. I wish there was more strategy to the game itself, but I absolutely love painting them. I don't even play, I just paint a few space marines every now and again. It's daunting to even try to get into reading the books because there is so much out there now.

Regardless, I'll watch this.
 
Please for the love of god get someone like Steven DeKnight to be the showrunner. No doubt he will play Eisenhorn.
 
I would feel bad for Henry if the writing is as bad as The Witcher. Imagine being such a super fan of two series, getting cast as a lead actor and having the writing be shit.

you’ll know this will be good or bad based on the castings alone.

Please PLEASE get DeKnight!!
 
"The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids are known as the Necron; there is an elvish race known as Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyranids are nasty aliens; and the T’au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

No mention of chaos? ...fail. what kind of noob wrote that description?
 
I've always thought that the WH40k lore would feel unbelievable clunky if transported to a live-action series. Just the bombastic way your average Ultramarine talks would feel pretentious and stilted. Very easy to make it all seem silly. There is a reason why most Warhammer animations are either very short or are very action/mission focused. Making a more traditional series in the vein of House of Dragon or Rings of Power would be pretty darn difficult imo.
 
Contempt said:
"The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids are known as the Necron; there is an elvish race known as Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyranids are nasty aliens; and the T’au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

No mention of chaos? ...fail. what kind of noob wrote that description?
Click to expand...

Heretics for sure.

NoSmilez said:
They need to do an unforgiving bro version of this.
Click to expand...

That’s my only fear — that they don’t go FULL Testosterone.

europe1 said:
I've always thought that the WH40k lore would feel unbelievable clunky if transported to a live-action series. Just the bombastic way your average Ultramarine talks would feel pretentious and stilted. Very easy to make it all seem silly. There is a reason why most Warhammer animations are either very short or are very action/mission focused. Making a more traditional series in the vein of House of Dragon or Rings of Power would be pretty darn difficult imo.
Click to expand...

That’s why I think DeKnight would be perfect. He captured it in Spartacus and made someone memorable. He can do it here!

“We may be few, and our enemies many. Yet so long as there remains one of us still fighting, one who still rages in the name of justice and truth, then by the Allfather, the galaxy shall yet know hope.”
Click to expand...

I have traveled far and seen much. Yet nothing warms my heart so much as the sight of a gun so massive that its fury makes the very world tremble.
Click to expand...

We have been wounded sorely. Yet still we stand, with fire in our eyes and valour in our hearts. Let them think us beaten. We shall teach them otherwise.
Click to expand...
 
