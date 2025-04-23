Garibaldi
Whisky-Pete strikes again
"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances, multiple sources told CBS News.
The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures.
Hegseth, before becoming defense secretary, was a morning show co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend."
Hegseth is doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances, not paying for a makeup artist, a defense official told CBS News"
Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not given any press briefings in the briefing room but has used the room as a backdrop for TV hits with Fox News.
