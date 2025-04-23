Economy "Warfighter" Pete Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon

Garibaldi

Garibaldi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 1, 2016
Messages
604
Reaction score
342
Whisky-Pete strikes again🤡🤡🤡

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances, multiple sources told CBS News.

The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures.

Hegseth, before becoming defense secretary, was a morning show co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Hegseth is doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances, not paying for a makeup artist, a defense official told CBS News"

www.cbsnews.com

Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not given any press briefings in the briefing room but has used the room as a backdrop for TV hits with Fox News.
www.cbsnews.com
 
488005548-17914387998093404-8483831258031978945-n.jpg
 
Criticise the important things. I think the current Government is grossly incompetent but this is a nothingburger. If he has to make TV appearances because of his regular trading of war secrets with his landscaper, at least let him look his best.
 
Badr Hari said:
Men who do make up for whatever reason are not hard men.
Click to expand...

I agree.Trump looks like he face-planted into a vat of expired spray tan, and JD Vance—eyeliner and all—follows him around like a budget Rasputin, whispering populist lines while voting like a hedge fund intern. Together, they sell working-class rage in billionaire packaging, hoping no one notices the mascara smudging the scam.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

