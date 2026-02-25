Wardley v Dubois presser today

It hit me today that this could be one of the highest percentage KO fights of all time

Wardley 95% KO ratio
Dubois 95% KO ratio

Struggling to remember 2 guys going at it at this level both with such high KO percentages

46 fights between them and only 3 have gone to points, its normal for one big puncher i guess, but for 2 guys...not sure ive seen it before

Cant wait for this fight as well, i hope Wardley can survive the early onslaught, i think if he can last 5 rounds then he wins

Not sure why its not in real time but hey ho


Dubois really is a bit of a thick fucker isnt he
 
This is going to be a real barnburner. I hope chaos breaks out as expected and that it doesn't end up one-sided for as long as it lasts. I don't recall a heavyweight fight at this level between two fighters with such high finish rates, either. I really like this match-up. Definitely looking forward to it.
 
