Wardley v Dubois presser today

It hit me today that this could be one of the highest percentage KO fights of all time
Wardley 95% KO ratio
Dubois 95% KO ratio
Struggling to remember 2 guys going at it at this level both with such high KO percentages
46 fights between them and only 3 have gone to points, its normal for one big puncher i guess, but for 2 guys...not sure ive seen it before
Cant wait for this fight as well, i hope Wardley can survive the early onslaught, i think if he can last 5 rounds then he wins
Not sure why its not in real time but hey ho
Dubois really is a bit of a thick fucker isnt he
