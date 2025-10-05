At some point Obamacare needs to be fixed.I remember how it all went down back then when I was still a big Obama supporter. Chief justice Roberts eliminated the fines for not enrolling in an Obamacare policy. That decision was correct.The real problem hidden within the program was that it set up regions whereby only 1-3 providers could offer policies. It created monopolistic competition. Naturally, the rates skyrocketed.The best first step IMHO is to remove these restrictions. Make the market the entire country. Allow insurance companies to offer policies nationally. Then instead of 1-3 providers, there would be more than 20. Free market forces would naturally result in lower costs for coverage.The subsidies end at the end of the year and this is a complicated matter, especially for the dumb asses in Congress. So extend them for an additional 60 days. That gives plenty of time to create something that is good for the people.