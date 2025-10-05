Opinion War Room Government Shutdown over/under predictions

Cultural Engineer
My over/under is October 13.

I think it'll be done before Halloween but after 15th
 
Depends. If the Republicans agree to compromise then less than 30 days. If Trump keeps issuing ultimatums then at least 30 days.
 
If there is an additional negotiated item in the clean CR, then it would have go back to the house for a new vote there.

The house is out of session until October 13.
 
Another vote is scheduled for tonight.

The CR pfailed again.

To make matters even worse, the three non Republicans who voted for the clean CR, voted against it.

Now, instead of needing 7 more votes, we now need 10.

@Crazy Source

At some point Obamacare needs to be fixed.

I remember how it all went down back then when I was still a big Obama supporter. Chief justice Roberts eliminated the fines for not enrolling in an Obamacare policy. That decision was correct.

The real problem hidden within the program was that it set up regions whereby only 1-3 providers could offer policies. It created monopolistic competition. Naturally, the rates skyrocketed.

The best first step IMHO is to remove these restrictions. Make the market the entire country. Allow insurance companies to offer policies nationally. Then instead of 1-3 providers, there would be more than 20. Free market forces would naturally result in lower costs for coverage.

The subsidies end at the end of the year and this is a complicated matter, especially for the dumb asses in Congress. So extend them for an additional 60 days. That gives plenty of time to create something that is good for the people.
 
So I ran my idea by an AI agent and it said that rates would drop by 40-60%.

Unfortunately, the insurance companies would rather have free money from the taxpayers instead of free market forces. Since they own many members of Congress, this solution will not be allowed.

No subsidy is needed to fix Obamacare.
 
The magic of statistics: The insurance companies know in advance what it will cost them to provide coverage within 1 standard deviation.

Q: why does Medicare exist?
A: the insurance companies do not want to cover the over 62 demographic because this is the most expensive segment of the population. So the government had to do it.

The good thing about this is that there is already a functioning government insurance program.

Idea: make Medicare available to all americans, so people can pay for that coverage. This would create even more competition in the market for insurance resulting in lower rates.

The statistics work in the same way for medicare. This means that the program can be solvent while expanding into the entire insurance industry.
 
It will end with the airing of grievances on Dec. 23.

