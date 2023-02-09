HOLA
Sounds like he's about as shitty of a boss as he is a journalist. He's stealing pregnant chick's food, spitting in people's faces and making people take lie detector tests out of paranoia. Perhaps most scandalous of all it's been alleged that O'Keefe is actually a fan of musicals :
But O’Keefe, who performed in high-school musicals, has added a series of musical productions to the group’s repertoire, including an elaborate “Project Veritas” experience that involves O’Keefe dancing while wearing a bulletproof vest.
In December, Project Veritas acknowledged improperly giving O’Keefe $20,500 in “excess benefits” to pay for Project Veritas staff to accompany him to Virginia as he performed a lead role in a production of the musical Oklahoma!.
In the memo, one employee worried that all of the money spent on musicals risked alienating donors.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/james-okeefe-outright-cruel-to-project-veritas-employees-internal-memo
Staffers presented Project Veritas' board with documents outlining his behavior, and they decided to rehire two people O'Keefe just fired and put O'Keefe on paid leave. His fate remains unclear.
