Social War Room favorite James O'Keefe may be getting fired from Project Veritas

Sounds like he's about as shitty of a boss as he is a journalist. He's stealing pregnant chick's food, spitting in people's faces and making people take lie detector tests out of paranoia. Perhaps most scandalous of all it's been alleged that O'Keefe is actually a fan of musicals ;):

But O’Keefe, who performed in high-school musicals, has added a series of musical productions to the group’s repertoire, including an elaborate “Project Veritas” experience that involves O’Keefe dancing while wearing a bulletproof vest.

In December, Project Veritas acknowledged improperly giving O’Keefe $20,500 in “excess benefits” to pay for Project Veritas staff to accompany him to Virginia as he performed a lead role in a production of the musical Oklahoma!.

In the memo, one employee worried that all of the money spent on musicals risked alienating donors.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/james-okeefe-outright-cruel-to-project-veritas-employees-internal-memo

Staffers presented Project Veritas' board with documents outlining his behavior, and they decided to rehire two people O'Keefe just fired and put O'Keefe on paid leave. His fate remains unclear.
 
I want to make an Oklahoma joke but I've never seen the musical. :(

Would be awesome if we got a Project Veritas expose on Okeefe. I'd be in intellectual trouble though. I don't believe anything they say...even if it's about themselves.
 
HOLA said:
What exactly is the conspiracy here? Was this guy hired as a spy and sent by George Soros to infiltrate Project Veritas and destroy it or something?

It was 16 different employees that issued complaints to the board, not just one guy.
No conspiracy, just another angle of the story
 
panamaican said:
I want to make an Oklahoma joke but I've never seen the musical. :(

Would be awesome if we got a Project Veritas expose on Okeefe. I'd be in intellectual trouble though. I don't believe anything they say...even if it's about themselves.
Do you believe the things they get others to admit?
 
HOLA said:
What exactly is the conspiracy here? Was this guy hired as a spy and sent by George Soros to infiltrate Project Veritas and destroy it or something?

It was 16 different employees that issued complaints to the board, not just one guy.
a bunch of assholes fighting amongst themselves you say?
