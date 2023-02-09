Sounds like he's about as shitty of a boss as he is a journalist. He's stealing pregnant chick's food, spitting in people's faces and making people take lie detector tests out of paranoia. Perhaps most scandalous of all it's been alleged that O'Keefe is actually a fan of musicalsStaffers presented Project Veritas' board with documents outlining his behavior, and they decided to rehire two people O'Keefe just fired and put O'Keefe on paid leave. His fate remains unclear.