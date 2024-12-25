Social War Room Christmas Truce, 2024

Ho Ho Ho, merry Christmas Sherbros! Please use this thread to enjoy a nice Christmas truce. No arguing, no name calling, just shermanos touched by the Christmas spirit taking a break from mud slinging and backbiting.

On December 24th, soldiers on the Western Front engaged in an unofficial ceasefire, laying down their arms to celebrate Christmas together. This poignant moment saw enemies sharing songs, exchanging gifts, and even playing football
web-xmas-truce-1-ap.jpg




(Ps. Taking bets in the WR bet thread on who breaks it, how many posts, who’s side they’re on, etc.)
 
Too late for me, my first reply this morning was to @Helden and he makes it impossible to play nice.

I can’t associate that troll with anything Christmas, except for maybe the Virgin part.

I wonder if he’ll be nice to me on whatever day he celebrates Satan’s birthday.
 
Merry Christmas to all, even the trolls and gimmicks who are poisoning this forum with their low effort posting. And especially to the spineless centrists who will continue their gutless ways into the New Year. Sad!
 
Islam Imamate said:
Merry Christmas to all, even the trolls and gimmicks who are poisoning this forum with their low effort posting. And especially to the spineless centrists who will continue their gutless ways into the New Year. Sad!
Lol leave it to the Muslim to wait to Christmas to finally be mean spirited

Merry Christmas!
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
No he doesn't. He's always fairly courteous with you and people he argues with. Don't be thin skinned, he's a good mod / poster
Eh called me a retard and likes posts that call me a garbage person. I’ve dealt with more respectful people in my life.

In 2025, I intend to stop shitposting so we will see if relations improve.
 
