DoctorTaco
@Gold
Feb 15, 2011
Ho Ho Ho, merry Christmas Sherbros! Please use this thread to enjoy a nice Christmas truce. No arguing, no name calling, just shermanos touched by the Christmas spirit taking a break from mud slinging and backbiting.
On December 24th, soldiers on the Western Front engaged in an unofficial ceasefire, laying down their arms to celebrate Christmas together. This poignant moment saw enemies sharing songs, exchanging gifts, and even playing football
(Ps. Taking bets in the WR bet thread on who breaks it, how many posts, who’s side they’re on, etc.)
(Ps. Taking bets in the WR bet thread on who breaks it, how many posts, who’s side they’re on, etc.)