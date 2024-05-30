War Poirier!

The biggest night and the last shot at gold will be this Saturday for Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier. For myself I go in for my 4th cervical neck fusion tomorrow. I'll be watching our boy from a hospital bed in the great old city of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Hopefully I'll feel good enough to be in the fight thread with some of you guys on Saturday. Here's to Dustin, no matter what happens he's still a legend down here.Btw, Dustin by 2nd rd ko.