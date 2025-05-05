TheTribalQueef
Weeks into his first term as president he lifted the ban on federal contracts for segregated business establishments. Now hes opening the door for schools to be resegregated.
School desegregation order lifted by trump
my question is why are people still pretending at this point that he's not a racist/white supremacist
The curtains all the way pulled yet you still have people looking the other way.
