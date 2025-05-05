Law War on integration: Desergeagtion order on public schools ligted by administration

Weeks into his first term as president he lifted the ban on federal contracts for segregated business establishments. Now hes opening the door for schools to be resegregated.

School desegregation order lifted by trump

my question is why are people still pretending at this point that he's not a racist/white supremacist

The curtains all the way pulled yet you still have people looking the other way.
 
You posted in the other thread on this exact topic, then decided to make another thread on the same topic?


<JagsKiddingMe>
 
