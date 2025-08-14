War of The Worlds deserves a 2nd thread

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 948
- Reaction score
- 742
I mean that’s the funniest shit I’ve seen in years
GET AWAY FROM DAT!!
GET OUTTA THERE!
Screen shows the 100 Feet tall alien tripods shooting lasers
Ice Cube - Gahhhdd dayum
The fact that he spies on his kids with like 30 CCTV cameras..
Baby Daddy — every single thing he says or does pertains to Amazon
instant classic. Sure I’m missing some stuff
GET AWAY FROM DAT!!
GET OUTTA THERE!
Screen shows the 100 Feet tall alien tripods shooting lasers
Ice Cube - Gahhhdd dayum
The fact that he spies on his kids with like 30 CCTV cameras..
Baby Daddy — every single thing he says or does pertains to Amazon
instant classic. Sure I’m missing some stuff