War of The Worlds deserves a 2nd thread

BroScienceTalkatWork

Apr 19, 2025
948
742
I mean that’s the funniest shit I’ve seen in years

GET AWAY FROM DAT!!

GET OUTTA THERE!

Screen shows the 100 Feet tall alien tripods shooting lasers

Ice Cube - Gahhhdd dayum

The fact that he spies on his kids with like 30 CCTV cameras..

Baby Daddy — every single thing he says or does pertains to Amazon

instant classic. Sure I’m missing some stuff
 
it was filmed in 2020 during Covid.

it was so bad, nobody wanted this movie for 5yrs.
 
Cube is Joe Rogan height btw,
make fun of him.

Like him as a rapper though.

 
Not interested in this film but I love Cube.. old school cube especially
 
If this film sounds as close to Sharknado films as I am imagining, I’m most likely all in..
 
