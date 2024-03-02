Want to feel old? Anderson Silva will be 50 years old next year.

KarateYeah
I don't know if it will hit everyone the same, but I feel like it was just yesterday he was around 36, 37 lol
He was fighting on the last UFC card in Mexico, and I have to give UFC credit they put him as the very first fight of the night, Eric Silva was the first prelim fight and that was so it wasn't too late and past his bedtimeWant to feel really old?..
Erick Silva will be 21 in 3 years..
Time flies so fast, as they say!!
Anderson was actually signed to UFC quite late into his career, he was already way into his 30s, had a lot of fights already and experience. But the thing was he was so fast and accurate and agile that you never realized it, seemed like a 20 year old. He was still way faster than much younger fighters.
Its crazy to think he fought Chris Leben over 18 years ago in UFC!!!!! it doesn't feel that long at all. I'd say 10 years MAX. 18 years ago its unbelievable. I still remember that fight like it wasn't a distant memory. It was such an amazing debut