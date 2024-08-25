Media Wang Cong KO Victoria Leonardo GIFS

very nice kind of reminds me of this


tumblr_mz47rqSx6q1ry1rm7o1_r1_400.gif
 
Bork Neslar said:
That chinese person looks suspiciously masculine.
Click to expand...
This. My wife actually pointed that out to me. And she isnt even into MMA/UFC. I said now that you mention it, it looks like a man, she corrected me and said boy, lol
 
IDGETKTFO said:
This. My wife actually pointed that out to me. And she isnt even into MMA/UFC. I said now that you mention it, it looks like a man, she corrected me and said boy, lol
Click to expand...
That's because you ain't man enough for her.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media This Weeks UFC: Apex Card BETTER Than You Think
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
936
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 62 - Cannonier vs. Borralho Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 8/24 at 7pm ET
28 29 30
Replies
595
Views
3K
Pizza Werewolf
Pizza Werewolf

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,924
Messages
56,085,367
Members
175,063
Latest member
Bilal sheref abas

Share this page

Back
Top