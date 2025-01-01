Rumored Wang Cong aka the Joker is back. Can she get hype train back on track?

This is the woman who beat Valentina in kickboxing. And she did look good in the fight until she got dropped and choked out. This is kind of a crossroads for what she go on to be an actual contender or is this a fight that shows that she is nothing but a scrub?

Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???


 
The hype was gone the moment she got dropped and choked out.

The great new hope, everyone!

Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
This is the woman who beat Valentina in kickboxing. And she did look good in the fight until she got dropped and choked out. This is kind of a crossroads for what she go on to be an actual contender or is this a fight that shows that she is nothing but a scrub?

Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???


I hope so. That was a devastating way to lose. The way she responds to a loss like that will define her career. She may learn from it like the Serra loss for GSP and go on to greatness. Or she could be shaken and never fully recovered.

I think she still clearly has a ton of potential, but this next fight is crucial.
 
Yeah I think so. She's a flashy striker. Spinning kicks and whatnot.

She's also really hot and I remember some of the Contender Series PBP thread Sherbros were shocked to see her with her very butch wife.
GTidAm5WEAAIHz_.jpg

Tongue goes to good use then
