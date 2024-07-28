Rewatch Wanderlei Silva vs Rampage Jackson 1

What people tend to underrate in that fight is how important Wand landing those two hooks on Rampage 12 mins 10 secs into that video is. Jackson looks like he;s whether the storm a bit after that but you can see when he throws a punch again he's still badly hurt.

A bit similar to the Shogun match were I think that jumping lowkick into highkick hurts Quinton and allows the following beatdown.
 
Watched all of those matches live. I really miss those days.
 
Shogun broke his ribs. He was conscious the whole time during the beatdown but can't do anything about it.
 
