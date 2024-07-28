AstralPanda
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 2,038
- Reaction score
- 3,087
Shogun broke his ribs. He was conscious the whole time during the beatdown but can't do anything about it.What people tend to underrate in that fight is how important Wand landing those two hooks on Rampage 12 mins 10 secs into that video is. Jackson looks like he;s whether the storm a bit after that but you can see when he throws a punch again he's still badly hurt.
A bit similar to the Shogun match were I think that jumping lowkick into highkick hurts Quinton and allows the following beatdown.