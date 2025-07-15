He’s always been my favorite fighter of all time but admittedly I only watched his UFC fights and some of his Pride fights.



Well, I got Fight Pass now and I’m watching every single one and this guy is a fucking savage.



Case in point: his match against Artur Mariano



This guy just wouldn’t stop coming forward against a bigger thicker more naturally masculine guy… he even had his eye lid busted Silva did and he still didn’t give a shit he kept walking forward and throwing blows. I mean Jesus Christ I’ve never seen a more aggressive fighter than this dude. This fight impressed me the most out of all of them. The heart he displayed in this fight I don’t think I’ve seen replicated.



His first fight against Dan Henderson… he dropped the dude like 3 times at least. I mean this was pre TRT Dan but fucked Dan up.



Cro Cop? No problem. He won that first fight 100% against Cro Cop. Cro Cop threw some nice leg kicks and really damaged Wanderlei’s body but Wanderlei was going full berserker mode against him and had him back pedaling the entire fight. You could see Cro Cop’s cocky face change mid fight as he realized who he was fucking with.



Tito Ortiz was bigger than him too but he had him back pedaling too…. And all Tito did was take him down that’s all. I think he dropped Wanderlei once because Wanderlei got cocky but then later in the fight at the end Wanderlei dropped Tito and had him grasping for air trying to grapple with Wanderlei.



What a fucking monster



I’m still only 1/3rd through his entire career but so far the Artur, Tito, Henson and Cro Cop fights stood out to me.



This guy doesn’t get enough credit around here. I mean he does but so many people have talked shit about this man in his twilight years.



He was a fucking problem!