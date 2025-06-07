Television Walton Goggins

Cajun

Cajun

A Cajun Traveler: Something of a Novelty...
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2014
Messages
17,523
Reaction score
10,478
He has quickly become my favorite actor. I saw him first on Shanghai Noon and noted his accent wasn't fake. When you're from the south you typically can pick out when actors are sounding stupid making a Southern accent. Raised in Georgia hes got it. Then I saw him on Justified, Fallout, Vice Principles, Righteous Gemstones, White Lotus. To me the guy steals the show in pretty much whatever he's in. Anybody else like this guy?



 
Big fan of his since The Shield. That show had a lot of great actors over the years but no one has had the post-show success of Goggins. It reminds me of Pedro Pascal coming off Game of Thrones. Guy has been incredibly prolific and has really delivered a lot of damn good performances.

Strong range too. He can be menacing, he can be hilarious, he can be likable (as on his short-lived CBS series The Unicorn).
 
Cajun said:
Anybody else like this guy?
Click to expand...

Been a fan since he was on The Shield.
Noticed you didn't mention it.
If you haven't seen it, it's one of the absolute best TV shows ever from pilot to finale.

A year ago I researched it in its entirety and it's aged very very well.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Big fan of his since The Shield. That show had a lot of great actors over the years but no one has had the post-show success of Goggins. It reminds me of Pedro Pascal coming off Game of Thrones. Guy has been incredibly prolific and has really delivered a lot of damn good performances.

Strong range too. He can be menacing, he can be hilarious, he can be likable (as on his short-lived CBS series The Unicorn).
Click to expand...
I never watched The Shield but now I'm tempted to go back just to watch him on there. And yeah you're right Pedro Pascal was in big demand all of a sudden. I hope they both continue on cuz I like them both
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Been a fan since he was on The Shield.
Noticed you didn't mention it.
If you haven't seen it, it's one of the absolute best TV shows ever from pilot to finale.

A year ago I researched it in its entirety and it's aged very very well.
Click to expand...
Now I definitely have to go back and watch The Shield. That's two for two.
 
Cajun said:
Now I definitely have to go back and watch The Shield. That's two for two.
Click to expand...

Don't look up anything about it.
No reviews.
The Internet is dark and full of spoilers.
Go into it completely blind.
You will be hooked by the end of the 1st episode.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Don't look up anything about it.
No reviews.
The Internet is dark and full of spoilers.
Go into it completely blind.
You will be hooked by the end of the 1st episode.
Click to expand...
I actually will do this. I heard it was a good show just never saw it. But I'll give it a watch and let you guys know
 
Cajun said:
I actually will do this. I heard it was a good show just never saw it. But I'll give it a watch and let you guys know
Click to expand...

I will say this : Hopefully whatever streaming service its on has it in 16:9 widescreen.
It originally aired in 4:3 fullscreen but they carefully & painfully re-edited the original film to be widescreen... and its 10/10 perfection.
 
Cajun said:
I actually will do this. I heard it was a good show just never saw it. But I'll give it a watch and let you guys know
Click to expand...

One of the only series I can think of too that has an absolutely stellar final season, including a great, fitting series finale.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I will say this : Hopefully whatever streaming service its on has it in 16:9 widescreen.
It originally aired in 4:3 fullscreen but they carefully & painfully re-edited the original film to be widescreen... and its 10/10 perfection.
Click to expand...
It says they have it on Hulu so I can check it out. And if you guys haven't watched Justified he's awesome on there and the whole show is good it's also on Hulu
 
Justified as Boyd Crowder is by far my favorite role of his so far. But I'm certain he will top it eventually.
Where as Timothy Olyphant will always be Raylan in my book, there's 0 chance he ever surpasses that run. Remember that terrible netflix show he did right after with Drew Barrymore? Yikes

Watch Justified if you haven't. One of the best non HBO series to ever air
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,180
Messages
57,384,324
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top