He has quickly become my favorite actor. I saw him first on Shanghai Noon and noted his accent wasn't fake. When you're from the south you typically can pick out when actors are sounding stupid making a Southern accent. Raised in Georgia hes got it. Then I saw him on Justified, Fallout, Vice Principles, Righteous Gemstones, White Lotus. To me the guy steals the show in pretty much whatever he's in. Anybody else like this guy?