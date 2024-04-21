Been breakin down walls within myself, but Im not a broke bitch don't need your fuckin help.

I have wrecking balls in my heart to tear it down clear, the belief in myself to drop a standing steer.

Been fucked in my head since the day I was born....all past mistakes, for them I will mourn.



Spawn a new heart and brain to take into battle or war...im not Hanz Zimmerman I don't need an emotional score.

I'll just kick and claw my way to victory there's no stoppin me.

From going here to there... because I'll be the only one standing when all the smoke is clear.



Im not bragging nor am I boasting, about my conquests nor my defeats...I look into my eyes deep...that way I can sleep.

Take the sheets and put em in the wash for they're all muddy and bloody.

Squash all the enemies in my hand just like some silly putty.



Walkin like a tank just to kill my wicked past, and I'm running on perpetual energy to make sure my ass can last.

Think fast, be precise...cut through the fat, filet it with the knife.

They're not all dead but they will be soon...so open up your heart while I let out the BOOM.



Now you can consume... the problems, both present and the past, because now you're stronger than you think,...this war will never last.



~SL