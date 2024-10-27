WALL

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Warriors fight and warriors fall, and the pain within them never shown.
They rise like indestructible walls to defend their every being...only to crumble at our feet...we can't even help them back up, for our arms are not quite long enough.

During their stand, they stood against the tide, only to capture our hearts...and saddle up...to take us for the ride.

Up and down, the crashing of the wave pummels their outer shell...chipping away at the stone a little at a time.
They seem unfazed, and we don't notice because we're too busy watching in amazement at their strength....but the ocean is hellbent.

Eventually mortar starts falling from the joints, and sometimes they can patch that point of breach hole as we all sit on the beach...safe, behind their wall of greatness...yet the ocean is unrelenting, never yielding...it just keeps coming.

Eventually there's so many places to patch that they can't keep up, and one stone falls from the wall...we on the beach think "its really no big deal at all, for it's only one stone".

That one stone turns to 2, 3 leads to 8...next thing you know that wall falls to the unrelenting pressure of the tide...we ran from the beach as not to get dragged in with it...some of us try to pick up the stone and repair what has crumbled right there.

We do this because we have appreciated that wall, others appreciate its fall and throw stones at the stones in some kind of childish defiance.

As a family we stand and watch...we war cry for the fallen and appreciate the time we spent with that warrior...that wall.
Maybe they'll build another wall one day...but we'll remember this one even if they do.

~SL
 
You are a poet sir.
 
World eater said:
Easy to be a fan during wins, one should be during losses as well. Don’t worry, Max will get a breath of new life at LW.
Click to expand...

If only the children knew how to be men, so we could all appreciate these guys after losses ....but some like to "throw stones at the stones in childish defiance."
 
Rorschachxx said:
You are a poet sir.
Click to expand...

I try sir lol

See if you like these.

World eater said:
Easy to be a fan during wins, one should be during losses as well. Don’t worry, Max will get a breath of new life at LW.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I've stated multiple times that I wanted to see him stay at LW. He'd probably still lose to top guys but he'd be healthier and even more durable. Or he could even retire, the guys has a family and he's done it all.
 
Poirierfan said:
Agreed, I've stated multiple times that I wanted to see him stay at LW. He'd probably still lose to top guys but he'd be healthier and even more durable. Or he could even retire, the guys has a family and he's done it all.
Click to expand...
Lets not...just appreciate the WALL sir.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Very eloquent.

My best words post- fight were "well shit my fighter got knocked the fuck out."

I'm clearly no poet.
Click to expand...
Lol, that made me laugh ya bastad.


Try this one out sir.

Click to expand...
Now you're just making me question my sexuality. Eek
 
The ocean of time takes them all..


RwPZhiD.jpeg
 
Rough seeing Rob get manhandled like that so effortlessly but I thought Max honestly looked good, it is what it is though.
 
